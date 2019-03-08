Roma hires Ranieri as coach until the end of the season

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri watches the warm up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Fulham at the London Stadium in London. Roma has appointed Claudio Ranieri as interim coach until the end of the season to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, who it fired following the Italian team's elimination from the Champions League. The 67-year-old Ranieri flew into Rome on Friday and signed a contract until June 30. It will be the Rome-born Ranieri's second spell as coach of the capital club, having previously been in charge from 2009-2011. Ranieri says: “I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.” Matt Dunham, File AP Photo