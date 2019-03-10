The Latest: Bourdais exits IndyCar opener with car trouble

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Sebastien Bourdais celebrates after winning the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, in St. Petersburg, Fla. St. Petersburg has been good to Bourdais, and he in turn is the unofficial ambassador for IndyCar's season-opening event. The Frenchman will be seeking his third consecutive victory Sunday, March 10, 2019, on the 1.8-mile course through the picturesque downtown of Bourdais' adopted hometown. Jason Behnken, File AP Photo