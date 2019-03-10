Northeastern beats UNC-Wilmington 80-59 in CAA tourney

Jordan Roland had 21 points as Northeastern easily beat UNC Wilmington 80-59 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.
Bolden Brace had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (21-10). Vasa Pusica added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Devontae Cacok had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (10-23). Jeantal Cylla added 12 points. Ty Taylor had three blocks.
