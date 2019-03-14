Sports

Marchand and the Bruins visit the Jets

The Associated Press

March 14, 2019 03:20 AM

Boston Bruins (42-19-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (40-25-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Winnipeg. He's ninth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 55 assists.

The Jets are 22-9-4 at home. Winnipeg has scored 235 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 32.

The Bruins have gone 15-12-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Marchand leads the team serving 90 total minutes. In their last matchup on Jan. 29, Winnipeg won 4-3. Kyle Connor recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 65 assists and has collected 84 points this season. Connor has recorded five goals and totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

