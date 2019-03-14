Senators face the Blues on 4-game slide

St. Louis Blues (36-26-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa enters the matchup with St. Louis after losing four in a row.
The Senators are 14-16-4 at home. Ottawa has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 20 percent of chances.
The Blues have gone 19-11-5 away from home. St. Louis has surrendered 39 power-play goals, stopping 80.8 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Jan. 19, St. Louis won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 16 goals and has recorded 36 points. Magnus Paajarvi has collected three assists and totaled 3 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: out (lower body).
Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).
