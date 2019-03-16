Saints Pro Bowl center Unger retiring after 10 seasons

FILE- In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Two people familiar with the decision say Unger, the New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center, is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday, March 16, 2019, because the transaction has not been announced. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo