Nowitzki passes Wilt but Pelicans top Mavs 129-125 in OT

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans’ Kenrich Williams (3) defends and Pelicans’ Julius Randle (30) and Anthony Davis (23) watch in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 18, 2019. With the basket, Nowitzki became the NBA's sixth-leading scorer. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo