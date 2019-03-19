McDavid and the Oilers visit the Blues

Edmonton Oilers (32-33-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (37-27-8, third in the Central Division)
St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against St. Louis. He ranks second in the NHL with 105 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 69 assists.
The Blues are 21-18-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis has surrendered 39 power-play goals, stopping 81.5 percent of opponent opportunities.
The Oilers are 16-16-5 on the road. Edmonton averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 86 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 18, St. Louis won 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 69 total points, scoring 26 goals and registering 43 assists. Robert Thomas has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).
Oilers Injuries: None listed.
