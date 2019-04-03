Final Four: How to watch Auburn-Virginia, Texas Tech-Michigan State

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson: Auburn ‘played a heck of a game’ Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after UK’s 77-71 loss to Auburn in the Midwest Region final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Auburn now advances to the Final Four. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after UK’s 77-71 loss to Auburn in the Midwest Region final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Auburn now advances to the Final Four.

In an NCAA Tournament that’s largely been devoid of Cinderellas and stunning upsets, Auburn takes the national TV stage on CBS Saturday as the most unlikely participant in the Final Four.

The Tigers (30-9) are the lowest remaining seed as No. 5 and will face No. 1 Virginia (33-3) at 5:09 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. No. 3 Texas Tech-No. 2 Michigan State will follow at 7:49 p.m., also on CBS.

If you’re a cable subscriber, you can find CBS in your channel lineup on your TV at home or you can access games using your cable account through the March Madness Live web site or app, which allows you to watch the live action on your smart phone, computer or tablet. The main drawback for March Madness Live is that it’s not available on over-the-top streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV or Fire TV.

If you’re not currently a cable subscriber, there are a variety of services that you can sign up for to watch games on your computer or one of the streaming devices listed previously. Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV are great options because they include WRBL-CBS in their lineups for the Columbus, Georgia, market. Both services also offer free trials to new subscribers.

If you have no interest in signing up for a cable subscription or a streaming service, you can always purchase an antenna and hook it up to your TV to pick up the game if you’re within range of the WRBL tower.

TV ratings for the NCAA Tournament are at a four-year high with Michigan State’s 68-67 win over Duke generating big numbers for CBS with a 10.5 rating. That’s up from 10.1 in the same spot a year ago and the biggest number for an Elite Eight game since 2005.