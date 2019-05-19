US tops Germans 3-1 for 5th win in row at world championship

Dylan Larkin of the US celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Germany and the United States at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. AP Photo

Dylan Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the United States went on to beat Germany 3-1 Sunday at the world championships.

Jack Eichel put the Americans ahead by two goals late in the third and Cory Schneider was strong in net, helping them win a fifth straight game in Group A since opening the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks.

Frederik Tiffels put the Germans ahead 1-0 midway through the first period and James van Riemsdyk pulled the Americans into a tie less than two minutes later.

The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada.

Michael Frolik scored to help the Czech Republic beat winless Austria 8-0 in Bratislava in Group B.