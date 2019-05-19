Weber hits two homers as Beloit tops Kane County 15-7

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Skyler Weber hit a pair of homers, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 15-7 win over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday.

Marcos Brito and John Jones also homered for the Snappers.

The home runs by Weber, both solo shots, came in the second off Ryan Weiss and in the eighth off Blake Workman.

Beloit starter Chase Cohen (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Weiss (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up six runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Cougars recorded a season-high seven extra base hits. Eduardo Diaz homered and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Cougars. Alek Thomas homered and singled.