Vicuna, Stevenson and Obeso lead Dunedin in win

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Kevin Vicuna had four hits, while Cal Stevenson and Norberto Obeso recorded three apiece as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 16-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Vicuna tripled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. Cullen Large hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Obeso en route to the five-run lead.

The Blue Jays punctuated the blowout with six runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. In the fourth, Vicuna hit a two-run single, while Obeso hit a two-run triple in the sixth.

Dunedin starter Grant Townsend (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Sodders (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up six runs and five hits over two innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lakeland won the first game 9-1. With the win, Dunedin improved to 4-2 against Lakeland this season.