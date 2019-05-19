Beggs, Moran and Milbrath shut out Iowa, New Orleans wins 3-0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Dustin Beggs, Brian Moran and Jordan Milbrath combined for a shutout as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Iowa Cubs 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Beggs (2-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win. Trevor Clifton (1-2) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

New Orleans scored its runs when Deven Marrero hit a solo home run in the second inning before scoring on a two-run double by Yadiel Rivera in the sixth.

For the Cubs, Phillip Evans reached base three times. Iowa was held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the New Orleans staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.