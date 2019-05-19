Sports
Martin hits walk-off homer, Greensboro beats Lakewood 6-5
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Grasshoppers cut the deficit to 5-3 when Rodolfo Castro scored on a forceout in the fourth.
Reliever Yerry De Los Santos (1-0) picked up the win after he walked one over one scoreless inning. Blake Bennett (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed two runs in the South Atlantic League game.
Matt Kroon singled twice, also stealing two bases for the BlueClaws.
The Grasshoppers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-7. With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (5-0) against Lakewood this season.
