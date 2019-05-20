Tomas leads Reno to 25-8 win over Tacoma

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Yasmany Tomas hit four home runs and drove in eight runs, as the Reno Aces defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 25-8 on Monday.

Kevin Cron homered twice and doubled, driving in six runs and scoring five in the win.

Stefan Crichton (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Reno hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Several Rainiers chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Kristopher Negron doubled and singled, driving in two runs.