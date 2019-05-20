Crawford leads Trenton over Portland 4-3

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Rashad Crawford singled twice as the Trenton Thunder topped the Portland Sea Dogs 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Portland tied the game when Josh Tobias hit an RBI double, scoring Jeremy Rivera.

Trenton answered in the bottom of the frame when Gosuke Katoh hit an RBI single, bringing home Crawford.

The Thunder later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Matt Lipka hit a sacrifice fly and Crawford hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Portland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tate Matheny hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Rivera hit an RBI double in the seventh to cut the Trenton lead to 4-3.

Trenton right-hander Deivi Garcia (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tanner Houck (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Thunder swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-2. Trenton remains undefeated against Portland this season at 9-0.