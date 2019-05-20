Vierling’s run leads Clearwater to 4-3 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Vierling scored on the play after he reached base with a triple.

Tyler Carr (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while John Ghyzel (3-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, the Tortugas recorded a season-high five doubles. Jose Garcia was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Tortugas.

The teams split the doubleheader after Daytona won the first game 4-3.