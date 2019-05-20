Feliciano hits walk-off homer in 10th, Carolina beats Lynchburg 8-7

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 8-7 on Monday.

The Mudcats scored two runs in the eighth before Lynchburg took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Wilbis Santiago hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trenton Brooks.

Feliciano homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Rodrigo Benoit (4-0) got the win in relief while Jared Robinson (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez and Santiago each had three hits for Lynchburg.