Philadelphia takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

Philadelphia Phillies (28-19, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (5-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cubs are 15-7 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with an average of .323.

The Phillies are 10-9 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .377. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Hector Neris secured his first victory and J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Kyle Ryan registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .532. Kris Bryant has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 extra base hits and has 31 RBIs. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (heel).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).