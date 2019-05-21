Orioles look to end 3-game losing streak against Yankees

New York Yankees (29-17, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-32, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (8-1, 2.50 ERA, .95 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (8-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 9-15 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Trey Mancini leads the team with an average of .315.

The Yankees are 12-7 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .331, led by Gio Urshela with a mark of .391. The Yankees won the last meeting 10-7. Zack Britton earned his second victory and Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Mychal Givens registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with nine home runs and is slugging .574. Renato Nunez is 5-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Torres is 14-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Masahiro Tanaka: day-to-day (shin), Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).