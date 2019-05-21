Covey scheduled to start for White Sox at Astros

Chicago White Sox (21-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (32-16, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (0-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (0-1, 2.38 ERA, .79 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to Minute Maid Park to play the Houston Astros.

The Astros are 17-4 in home games. The Houston offense has compiled a .279 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Josh Reddick leads the team with a mark of .331.

The White Sox are 10-12 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.07, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 7.42. The Astros won the last meeting 3-0. Brad Peacock recorded his fifth victory and Jake Marisnick went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Ryan Burr took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 17 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Marisnick is 9-for-26 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 23 extra base hits and is batting .256. Tim Anderson has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .291 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).