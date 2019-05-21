Bailey expected to start for the Royals against Cardinals

Kansas City Royals (16-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-23, fourth in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (4-4, 5.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (4-1, 4.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Kansas City will meet at Busch Stadium Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cardinals are 14-9 on their home turf. St. Louis ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .333.

The Royals are 6-16 on the road. Kansas City has hit 48 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jorge Soler leads the team with 10, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .538. Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 56 hits and is batting .290. Alex Gordon is 10-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Royals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).