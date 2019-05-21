Jones’ homer leads Clinton to 5-0 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Thomas Jones hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-0 win over the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday.

The home run by Jones capped a five-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 5-0 lead after Jerar Encarnacion hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Clinton starter Chris Vallimont (3-3) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over seven innings. Opposing starter Bryce Nightengale (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over four innings.

The Snappers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clinton improved to 6-2 against Beloit this season.