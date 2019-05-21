Clemens hits walk-off homer, Lakeland beats Palm Beach 3-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kody Clemens hit a walk-off two-run homer, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh when Rayder Ascanio hit an RBI single, driving in Scott Hurst.

Lakeland starter Tarik Skubal went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits. He also struck out two and walked one. Max Green (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while C.J. Saylor (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Cole Peterson singled three times in the win.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 4-1 against Palm Beach this season.