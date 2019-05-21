Yajure leads Tampa to 3-0 win over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Yajure allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Tampa Tarpons over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Yajure (2-5) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

In the second inning, Tampa went up 2-0 early after Isiah Gilliam scored on an error and Angel Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly. The Tarpons scored again in the third inning when Tyler Hill scored on a groundout.

Matt Withrow (1-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits while walking two in the Florida State League game.

The Fire Frogs were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Tampa improved to 4-1 against Florida this season.