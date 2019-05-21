Dodson leads Charlotte to 4-1 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tanner Dodson tripled, doubled and singled as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-1 on Tuesday.

Charlotte started the scoring in the first inning when Ronaldo Hernandez and Carl Chester scored on an error.

The Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the third inning when Riley Mahan hit an RBI single, scoring Micah Brown.

The Stone Crabs later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Dodson scored on a sacrifice and Seaver Whalen hit an RBI triple to secure the victory.

Charlotte right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trevor Rogers (1-4) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and five hits over seven innings.

Charlotte improved to 4-1 against Jupiter this season.