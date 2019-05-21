Diaz, Williams spur New Hampshire to 5-0 win over Altoona

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Christian Williams hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Yennsy Diaz allowed just two hits over seven innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats topped the Altoona Curve 5-0 on Tuesday.

Diaz (4-3) struck out eight and walked two to pick up the win.

In the fifth inning, New Hampshire went up 1-0 on a single by Brock Lundquist that scored Andres Sotillo. The Fisher Cats scored again in the seventh when Vinny Capra hit a sacrifice fly and Williams hit a three-run home run.

Sean Brady (1-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.

Altoona was blanked for the seventh time this season, while the New Hampshire staff recorded its third shutout of the year.