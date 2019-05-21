Muzziotti’s homer leads Clearwater to 2-1 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Simon Muzziotti hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Clearwater Threshers a 2-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the third, Daytona grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Mark Kolozsvary. Clearwater answered in the next half-inning when Jhailyn Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alec Bohm.

Clearwater right-hander Alejandro Requena (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Austin Orewiler (1-5) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.