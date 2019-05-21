Krizan leads Binghamton to 7-3 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Jason Krizan hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Bowie Baysox 7-3 on Tuesday.

Krizan hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Dean Kremer and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Brian Gonzalez.

Binghamton southpaw David Peterson (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kremer (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.