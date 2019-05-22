Amador’s double leads Monclova over Tabasco in 11 innings

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a three-run double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Acereros del Norte to an 8-6 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

The double by Amador scored Juan Carlos Perez, Erick Aybar and Chris Carter.

In the bottom of the inning, Tabasco scored on an error that brought home Daniel Carbonell. However, the rally ended when Carlos Bustamante struck Ramon Osuna out to end the game.

Reliever Adam Quintana (3-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Jesus Garcia (1-2) allowed two runs and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Carbonell tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Olmecas. Alan Espinoza homered and singled.

Monclova remains undefeated against Tabasco this season at 4-0.