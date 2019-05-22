Wacha scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (16-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-23, fourth in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 14-9 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .333.

The Royals are 6-16 on the road. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.19. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.66 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs and is batting .238. Yadier Molina is 9-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .486. Alex Gordon is 10-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Royals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).