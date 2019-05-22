Philadelphia Phillies (28-20, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cole Irvin (2-0, 2.77 ERA, .92 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia's Segura puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 16-7 in home games. Chicago has hit 69 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 11, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Phillies are 10-10 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .404 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Ryan earned his first victory and Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with a double for Chicago. Juan Nicasio took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 58 hits and has 32 RBIs. Bryant is 16-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 extra base hits and is batting .224. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (heel).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).