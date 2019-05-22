Orioles look to end 4-game slide against Yankees

New York Yankees (30-17, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-33, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (2-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: Dan Straily (1-3, 8.51 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 14-4 against AL New York's team on-base percentage of .332 is eighteenth in the league. Gio Urshela leads the team with an OBP of .383. The Yankees won the last meeting 11-4. Domingo German earned his ninth victory and Clint Frazier went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for New York. David Hess took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with 26 RBIs and is batting .278. Trey Mancini is 12-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has 30 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .219 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).