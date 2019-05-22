Kashima, Guangzhou advance in Asian Champions League

Defending champion Kashima Antlers and two-time winner Guangzhou Evergrande both advanced to the knockout round of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Kashima rallied to beat already-qualified Shandong Luneng 2-1 in Group E, while Guangzhou defeated Daegu FC 1-0 in Group F.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini put Shandong ahead early but Sho Ito scored a pair of second-half goals to give the Japanese hosts three points.

In the other Group E match, Gyeongnam FC beat Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0.

Brazil international Paulinho scored the lone goal for Guangzhou Evergrande, heading in from close range in the second half.

Also, Group F winner Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Melbourne Victory 3-1.

Kashima will face Sanfrecce in the next round while Guangzhou plays Shandong.