Mets second baseman Robinson Canó strains left quadriceps

Criticized for not running hard, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó got hurt hustling up the first base line.

The 36-year-old slugger left Wednesday night's 6-1 win over Washington after straining his left quadriceps.

Canó got hurt when he grounded out in the third inning following J.D. Davis' two-out double. The Mets trailed 1-0 at the time.

"He took a few hard steps out of the box, got about halfway down the line and it grabbed on him," manager Mickey Callaway said.

An eight-time All-Star, Canó twice failed to run out grounders last weekend in Miami , both of them resulting in double plays. Callaway said he addressed the issue, and Canó' did not start Monday against the Nationals.

Callaway cited Canó's hustle when he doubled to right-center as a pinch hitter on Monday night and slid into second.

"I guess he had his fastest time from home to second (in three years), so I'm sure he was aware that he needs to get going a little bit," Callaway said.

Canó is batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs in his first season with the Mets. The former New York Yankees star was acquired from Seattle in December.

Canó had an MRI during the game. Callaway said he did not know the results yet.

Mets infielder Luis Guillorme was removed from Triple-A Syracuse's game at Lehigh Valley in the fifth inning, a sign Canó could be headed to the injured list.

"They're always proactive during the game," Callaway said. "If something like that happens, they'll pull a player out just to make sure he's good to go in case we need him."