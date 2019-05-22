Spanberger’s homer leads New Hampshire to 2-1 win over Altoona

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 2-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday.

The home run by Spanberger, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Forrest Wall hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Altoona answered in the top of the next frame when Jerrick Suiter hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

New Hampshire right-hander Hector Perez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cam Vieaux (2-3) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and eight hits over six innings.

Suiter homered and singled for the Curve.