Parsons, Nootbaar lift Palm Beach over Lakeland 8-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Lars Nootbaar had three hits and three RBI, and Tommy Parsons allowed just six hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 8-1 on Wednesday.

Parsons (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the second inning when Nootbaar and Michael Perri scored on an error.

The Cardinals later added runs in four additional innings to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elvin Rodriguez (4-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Cole Peterson doubled and singled twice for the Flying Tigers.

Despite the loss, Lakeland is 4-2 against Palm Beach this season.