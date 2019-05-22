Sports
Sosa’s run leads Kannapolis to 2-1 win over Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Lenyn Sosa scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the third inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Hagerstown Suns 2-1 on Wednesday.
Sosa scored after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a flyout by Romy Gonzalez.
The wild pitch by Destino scored Sosa to give the Intimidators a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the first, Kannapolis took the lead on a double by Alex Destino that scored Ian Dawkins. Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning when Gilbert Lara scored on a passed ball.
Kannapolis right-hander Johan Dominguez (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Francys Peguero (2-3) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.
Lara singled three times for the Suns.
