Madero helps to shut out Biloxi, Mobile wins 3-0

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Madero and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Mobile BayBears topped the Biloxi Shuckers 3-0 on Wednesday.

Madero (2-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win. Alec Bettinger (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

All three runs came in the fifth inning. Mobile got on the board first when Brandon Sandoval scored on a double by Connor Justus. The BayBears added to their lead when Jahmai Jones hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

Brandon Marsh doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Dillon Thomas singled twice, also stealing three bases for the Shuckers. Biloxi was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Mobile staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.