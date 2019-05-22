Wing’s double leads Aguascalientes to 7-2 win over Puebla

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 7-2 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Wednesday.

The double by Wing, part of a four-run inning, gave the Rieleros a 3-1 lead before Saul Soto hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Rieleros later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Wing hit an RBI single, while Edson Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eliezer Ortiz in the eighth.

Aguascalientes right-hander Jose A. Valdez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Lara (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.