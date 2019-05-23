Sanchez’s single leads Oaxaca to 12-4 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 12-4 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Wednesday.

The single by Sanchez scored Samar Leyva to give the Guerreros a 6-3 lead.

The Guerreros later added four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game away.

Leyva doubled three times, driving in three runs for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca starter Alex Delgado (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Juan Macias (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and three hits over three innings.

Oaxaca took advantage of some erratic Laguna pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Adrian Gutierrez homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Algodoneros.