Apodaca, Delgado lead the way for Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Apodaca was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 9-7 on Wednesday.

Kristian Delgado doubled twice and singled for Saltillo.

Mexico cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Carlos Figueroa scored on an error.

Saltillo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The Saraperos sent 10 men to the plate as Leandro Castro hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

The Saraperos later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Castro hit an RBI single, while Apodaca hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cyle Hankerd hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Figueroa hit a two-run double in the seventh to help cut the Saltillo lead to 9-7.

Saltillo starter Sergio Mitre (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter David Reyes (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Hankerd homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Diablos Rojos. Kevin Medrano doubled and singled.