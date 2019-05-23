Newsome leads Modesto to 4-1 win over San Jose

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ljay Newsome struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Modesto Nuts over the San Jose Giants in a 4-1 win on Wednesday. With the loss, the Giants snapped a six-game winning streak.

Newsome (5-2) allowed five hits to get the win.

Modesto got on the board first in the third inning when Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double.

After Modesto added two runs in the fourth, the Giants cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when John Riley scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Wong (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.