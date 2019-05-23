Betts hits grand slam, leads Bowling Green over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-7 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday.

The grand slam by Betts scored Wander Franco, Kaleo Johnson, and Grant Witherspoon to give the Hot Rods a 7-0 lead.

Trailing 8-3, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ulrich Bojarski hit a three-run triple and then scored on an error.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the seventh when Johnson hit an RBI single, bringing home Osmy Gregorio.

Shane McClanahan (4-3) got the win in relief while West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Whitecaps, Bojarski tripled and singled, driving in three runs.