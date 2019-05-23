Robles leads Bradenton to 10-2 win over Tampa

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Domingo Robles allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders over the Tampa Tarpons in a 10-2 win on Thursday.

Robles (5-5) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.

Bradenton started the scoring in the first inning when Lucas Tancas and Cal Mitchell scored on an error.

Tampa answered in the next half-inning when Omar Carrizales hit a two-run double to tie it up.

Bradenton later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Jesse Medrano drove in three runs and Travis Swaggerty drove in one to help finish off the blowout.

Glenn Otto (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Bradenton improved to 3-1 against Tampa this season.