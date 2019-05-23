Koch’s run leads Greensboro to 6-5 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Grant Koch scored the decisive run on a double play in the sixth inning, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the West Virginia Power 6-5 on Thursday.

Koch scored after he reached base on an error and advanced to third following singles by Brett Kinneman and Justin Harrer.

The double play by Susi scored Koch to give the Grasshoppers a 6-5 lead.

Mason Martin hit a two-run home run in the third inning to help give the Grasshoppers a 4-0 lead. The Power came back to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning when Joseph Rosa hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Johnny Slater.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greensboro tied the game 5-5 in the fifth when Ji-Hwan Bae scored on an error.

Martin homered and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Starter Brad Case (7-1) got the win while Josias De Los Santos (0-3) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Rosa doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Power.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (7-0) against West Virginia this season.