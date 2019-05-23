Dean, Quintero lead the way for Rome

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Justin Dean tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Rome Braves topped the Augusta GreenJackets 3-1 on Thursday.

Henry Quintero singled three times for Rome.

Augusta started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Mikey Edie advanced to second on a balk, went to third on a double by Shane Matheny, and then scored on a double by Matheny.

After tying the game in the second, the Braves took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Trey Harris singled to bring home Dean.

The Braves tacked on another run in the sixth when Dean hit an RBI triple, scoring Derian Cruz.

Starter Alan Rangel (4-2) got the win while Preston White (1-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.