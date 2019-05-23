Sports
Cumana hits walk-off double, Lehigh Valley beats Syracuse 6-5
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Grenny Cumana had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs topped the Syracuse Mets 6-5 on Thursday. With the victory, the IronPigs swept the three-game series.
One batter earlier, Matt McBride singled, scoring Lane Adams to cut the Syracuse lead to 5-4.
The IronPigs cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Malquin Canelo hit an RBI triple, scoring Gift Ngoepe.
Kyle Dohy (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Arquimedes Caminero (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Dilson Herrera homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Mets.
