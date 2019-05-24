Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open
French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
The reason for the Australian player's withdrawal was not immediately clear.
Last week, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios defaulted and was fined during his second-round match at the Italian Open after an outburst of rage.
The withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open "sucks" when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.
