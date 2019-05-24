Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May, 14, 2019. Kyrgios won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. AP Photo

French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The reason for the Australian player's withdrawal was not immediately clear.

Last week, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios defaulted and was fined during his second-round match at the Italian Open after an outburst of rage.

The withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open "sucks" when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.