Blixt leads by 1 despite Na going low again at Colonial

Kevin Na putts on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. Bob Booth

Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64 that gave him the second-round lead at Colonial on Friday.

Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.

Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth, a stroke off the lead after the first round, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt.

Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 to finish 1 over, a stroke above the cut line.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rory Sabbatini, the 2007 Colonial champion, shot 66 and was alone in fourth at 6 under. Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who hasn't won in four years, also shot 66 and was with Spieth and three others at 5 under.